

On June 11, 2020, Wanda (Warren) Wilson passed away at the age of 88. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was a lifetime resident of Yuba City. She was born February 18, 1932, in Waldron, Arkansas.



She is survived by her husband, Truman Wilson; daughter, Patricia Moody; son, Dennis Warren; stepdaughter, Brenda Lizardo; stepson, Eric Wilson; bother, Dewayne Hudson; sister, Melba Risenhoover; brother, Tom Hudson, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She is preceded in death by husband, Clark E. Warren and brother, Wendell Hudson.



She was a founding member of Calvary Christian Center. She served as the Director of the Women's Ministries for Northern California for many years. Her joy, in life, was to be able to spend time with her family, mostly her grandchildren, and to be able to take part in Church functions. She enjoyed traveling and volunteering at the Church camp boutique. Overall, she enjoyed Church and Church activities.



Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life service at Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City, Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:00am. She will be laid to rest at Sutter Cemetery.



Please make any and all donations to Calvary Christian Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store