Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Emanual Faith Tabernacle
5286 Feather River Blvd
Warren Haile


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warren Haile Obituary

Warren Haile born, March, 7 1928, passed away on March 9, 2019. A WWII veteran he served on USS Valley Forge as Seaman First Class. Later he worked for PG&E as a Farm Power Advisor. He enjoyed the outdoors as well as hot air ballooning thoughout the 70s and 80s.

He is preceded in death by his former wife, Cornelie Schubel; and parents, Elmer and Alice Haile.

He is survived by his children: Micheal and Donna Haile of Dixon; Virginia Jaks of Yuba City; Matthew Haile of Colorado Springs, CO; and David and Cindy Haile of Olivehurst; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at Emanual Faith Tabernacle 5286 Feather River Blvd., at 11 am, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
