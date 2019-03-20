|
Warren Haile born, March, 7 1928, passed away on March 9, 2019. A WWII veteran he served on USS Valley Forge as Seaman First Class. Later he worked for PG&E as a Farm Power Advisor. He enjoyed the outdoors as well as hot air ballooning thoughout the 70s and 80s.
He is preceded in death by his former wife, Cornelie Schubel; and parents, Elmer and Alice Haile.
He is survived by his children: Micheal and Donna Haile of Dixon; Virginia Jaks of Yuba City; Matthew Haile of Colorado Springs, CO; and David and Cindy Haile of Olivehurst; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at Emanual Faith Tabernacle 5286 Feather River Blvd., at 11 am, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019