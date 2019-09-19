|
Wayne Hill, 81 of Yuba City, passed away peacefully at home on September 7th, 2019. He was born in Abilene Texas in 1938, then moved to Yuba City in 1944.
Wayne worked at the local meat plant as a butcher for over 30 years. He was an active member in our community. He was involved with the Clampers, the Moose Lodge and the Two Cities Kennel Club. He enjoyed camping and fishing with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Hill; daughter, Pamela (Robert) Berger; stepchildren, Loretta Drechsel, Darla Kaiser and Ronald Fear; grandchildren, Patrick and Kenneth Hill, Andrew (Kendra) Berger of Yuba City, Matthew (Laura) Berger of Vacaville; and six great-grandchildren.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Ora Hill; and his son, Scott Hill. He will be lovingly remembered and missed.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Christian Center, 2620 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City, on September 28th, 2019, at 10:00am. Please come and share your memories at this celebration of Wayne Hill's life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Memorial Services.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019