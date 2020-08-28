

Werner Stricker, son of Frederick and Louise Stricker, passed away peacefully in his sleep August 17, 2020. He was 92.



Werner was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on March 17, 1928. Shortly after his 16th birthday, he took his wages from working on the nearby railroad and obtained his pilots license at 16.



A 1946 graduate of Central High School in Sheboygan, Wisconsin he enlisted before the end of World War II starting Army Air Corps basic training in Florida and was promptly transferred to Japan to serve in the occupation forces for two years.



After returning, he started ROTC at Valparaiso University, Indiana, which was where he married Audrey. He was then recalled to Korea in 1950. When he returned home he attended University of Wisconsin at Madison.



He continued his military career as a 2nd Lieutenant, graduating from the U.S. Air Force navigators school in 1956. Flying in F-84s he continued his career to Bombardier training for B-29s at Hill AFB.



Werner graduated from Electronic Warfare College in Biloxi, Mississippi, for the new Strategic Air Command, Sac. and transferred to Kincheloe AFB, Michigan. He spent many hours on alert during the Cuban Missle Crisis flying close to the USSR arctic borders, sometimes for 24 hours.



He then was chosen to become an RC-135 Crew Commander at Shemya, Alaska for one year. He was then assigned to SAC HQ in Mission Planning, and transferred to the United Kingdom at Lakenheath AFB as the SAC NATO official representative.



Moving to Beale AFB he continued his work at the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance systems officer trainer and mission planner separating from active duty in December 1976.



Werner then worked at Wheeler Cadillac and was active in various churches in the Yuba-Sutter area. He served as and elder for 20 years at First Reformed Church in Yuba City, and was also one the the founders.



He enjoyed walking with his wife everyday. They were both members of the California Camel Clompers, a local walking club. He enjoyed traveling to Wisconsin for high school reunions and together they travelled the west coast exploring all the natural wonders from San Diego to British Columbia.



Werner is most often described as a pleasant man with a big heart, shining smile and sharp wit by those who knew him. He will be missed by all those that knew him and whose lives he touched.



Werner is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey in 2015. He is survived by his son, Thomas, and daughter-in-law, Deborah; sister-in-law, Marilyn Fischer, Chicago, IL; grandson, Adam Stricker; granddaughter, Holly Stricker; great-granddaughter, Bailey Stricker; great-grandsons, Adam J. Stricker and Colton Stricker all of California.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel with Pastor Sam Powell officiating. Graveside service will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, 12:00 noon, at Sutter Cemetery with Military Honors with the Beale AFB Honor Guard.



Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

