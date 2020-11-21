1/
Wesley Leemon Sisco
1950 - 2020
Wesley Leemon Sisco, 69, passed away November 7, 2020, at Rideout Hospital, Marysville, CA, where he had also been born on December 15, 1950.

He was the son of Wilfred Wesley Sisco and Cleo Deloris (Coomer) Sisco, both have preceded him in death.

He is survived by three sisters, Mary Lee (Sisco) Carroll of AZ, Shirley Ann (Sisco) Stilphen of WY, Debora Kaye (Sisco )Hahn of OK; and half brother, James C. Sisco of OK.

Thank you Dr. Richard Broulette for Wesley's care in his final physical trials while in the hospital.

Wesley's ashes will be placed in his mothers grave at Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary, Olivehurst, CA.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
