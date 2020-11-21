

Wesley Leemon Sisco, 69, passed away November 7, 2020, at Rideout Hospital, Marysville, CA, where he had also been born on December 15, 1950.



He was the son of Wilfred Wesley Sisco and Cleo Deloris (Coomer) Sisco, both have preceded him in death.



He is survived by three sisters, Mary Lee (Sisco) Carroll of AZ, Shirley Ann (Sisco) Stilphen of WY, Debora Kaye (Sisco )Hahn of OK; and half brother, James C. Sisco of OK.



Thank you Dr. Richard Broulette for Wesley's care in his final physical trials while in the hospital.



Wesley's ashes will be placed in his mothers grave at Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary, Olivehurst, CA.

