Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Resources
More Obituaries for Willa Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willa E. Cook


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willa E. Cook Obituary

Willa E Cook, 97, passed away on December 23, 2019. Born August 1, 1922, in San Diego, CA, Willa was the youngest to her parents Lt. Commander, Dorus George Nyburg and Beatrice Nyburg.

She was married in 1943, for 48 years to her late husband, Seely Cook Jr. and she resided in Yuba City, for 76 years. A graduate from Yuba College, Willa built a career as a buyer at local stores including Putnam's and Bremer's Hardware, where she specialized in bridal registry and houseware.

She supported her husband's peach and walnut farming businesses, and together they thrived on creating a warm home for their family.

Willa is survived by her children, Susan (William) Webb of Yuba City, Craig (Kathy) Cook of Silverdale, WA, and Patricia (Jeffrey) Cook of Yuba City; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

It is with a heavy heart to say goodbye as she was the last of her generation, and a lovely soul who enjoyed being with her family and friends, almost as much as she enjoyed being in her garden.

A private graveside service will be held at Sutter Cemetery.
Share online condolences at
www.apealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -