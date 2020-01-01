|
|
Willa E Cook, 97, passed away on December 23, 2019. Born August 1, 1922, in San Diego, CA, Willa was the youngest to her parents Lt. Commander, Dorus George Nyburg and Beatrice Nyburg.
She was married in 1943, for 48 years to her late husband, Seely Cook Jr. and she resided in Yuba City, for 76 years. A graduate from Yuba College, Willa built a career as a buyer at local stores including Putnam's and Bremer's Hardware, where she specialized in bridal registry and houseware.
She supported her husband's peach and walnut farming businesses, and together they thrived on creating a warm home for their family.
Willa is survived by her children, Susan (William) Webb of Yuba City, Craig (Kathy) Cook of Silverdale, WA, and Patricia (Jeffrey) Cook of Yuba City; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
It is with a heavy heart to say goodbye as she was the last of her generation, and a lovely soul who enjoyed being with her family and friends, almost as much as she enjoyed being in her garden.
A private graveside service will be held at Sutter Cemetery.
Share online condolences at
www.apealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020