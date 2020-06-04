

Willarae Stockle passed away peacefully at her home in Richland, WA, on May 27, 2020.



Born in Missoula, Montana, on December 23, 1941, Willa lived throughout the Pacific Northwest during her childhood, and moved to Yuba City, California in the 8th grade.



She graduated from Yuba City High School in 1959, where she met her future husband Ronald Lee Dihel. Ronnie and Willa married on May 20th, 1961. She raised her three children while residing in Yuba City, Orland and Fresno, CA.



Willa worked at several clerical positions throughout her career. She retired from the Santa Fe Credit Union as the office manager. She moved to Richland in 2013 from California to be closer to her son and his family so they could support her during her long illness.



One of Willa's greatest loves was animals. She always tried to help foster or care for animals in need. She volunteered at animal rescues throughout her life, raising money and volunteering her time, and always had a houseful of pets. She also enjoyed antiques and was a voracious reader. She appreciated all living things, as well as the beauty of nature, especially the big sky in the Pacific Northwest.



Willa had a loving spirit and often connected with people around her, making friends easily and recognizing when even strangers needed a smile or hug. Even with a long and debilitating disease, she modeled courage and perseverance, always showing gratitude for her journey.



Willarae is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Deborah) Dihel of Richland, WA; and her daughters, Wendy Dihel of Visalia, CA, and Jennifer (Tom) Thompson of Trinity, TX. She is also survived by two brothers, Glen Logan of Eureka, CA, and Donald Logan of Port Saint Lucie, FL; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nephews; her beloved niece, Kellee Logan, of Eureka, CA; and her precious dog, Amy.



The family would like to offer special thanks to Earlene Hitchcock of Richland WA, for her loving care of Willa at the end of her life. The family will be having a private ceremony at Sutter Cemetery outside Yuba City, CA, at a later date.

