

William "Bill" Aaberg passed away unexpectedly at the age of 77 on May 19, 2019. He had been a resident of Sun City Roseville for the past 20 years. He was born on April 29, 1942, in Milaca, Minnesota to Arnold and Lois Aaberg.



Bill attended Marysville schools and graduated from San Jose State with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for Caltrans until his retirement and managed Hall's Office Supply for many years.



Bill is survived by his wife Barbara; son Chris; stepdaughter Tracy Montez; son-in-law Troy Givans; sisters Shirley (Don) Hale and Marilyn (Wayne) Russell, and brother Bob (Nancy) Aaberg. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Baxter, Kira, Justin, Harley, and Olivia.



He was preceded in death by his loving daughter Erin Givans and his parents.



Bill was a member of the Rotary Club and Peach Tree Golf Club in Marysville; Valley Hi Golf Club in Sacramento; and Timber Creek Golf Club in Roseville, where he had been club champion in past years. He enjoyed fishing at his cabin, playing golf with his friends, and he always looked forward to annual hunting trips to Alturas and Colorado.



A Celebration of Life will be held on June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Timbers Lodge in Sun City Roseville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erin Aaberg Givans Memorial Scholarship, Sacramento Region Community Foundation, 955 University Avenue, Suite A, Sacramento, CA 95825.