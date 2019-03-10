Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Hope Point Church 600 N. George Washington Blvd. Yuba City , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for William Hannold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Alfred Hannold III

William Alfred Hannold III of Yuba City, CA was born on November 17, 1975 in Lakewood, CA to Bill and Mary Hannold. Will, as he was most widely known, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Rideout Hospital in Marysville at the age of 43. Will's miraculous recovery from an aortic dissection in August of 2017 captured the hearts of people across the country and around the world. His courage, strength, and tenacity continue to be an inspiration to all who hear his story.



William was passionate about all of life. He enjoyed time with family and friends, hiking, mountain biking, camping, rock climbing, movies, video games, trivia, and politics. He was a Star Wars fanatic and a die-hard Dodgers fan. Will was a voracious reader from an early age and had a passion for detailed knowledge about any subject. Billy, as he was known to his family, was always taking things apart to understand how they worked, which naturally led him into the exciting field of computer technology.



William was a lifelong member of Hope Point Nazarene Church and was one of the many who actively participated in building the George Washington Blvd. location in the early 90s. He attended Faith Christian School in Yuba City from kindergarten through 12th grade. After graduating from FCHS in 1994, he moved to Nampa, ID and attended Northwest Nazarene University. Billy married Shannon Birmingham on August 22, 1998 on a beach in Oregon. His career in technology began in Boise, ID with Micron Electronics, then TreeTop Technologies, MobileDataForce, FieldSync all in Idaho, and finally Adobe Software in Salt Lake City, Utah. After two decades of living out of state, William and his family moved back to Yuba City to be near family. He was blessed to be able to mostly work remotely from his home office for Walmart Tech Labs in Sunnyvale and San Bruno, CA.



After a car accident August 9, 2017 William experienced a resulting aortic dissection in Tahoe, CA on August 19th and was life-flighted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV. Through a number of miraculous interventions and excellent medical care, William beat the odds. After the family was told to say their goodbyes, he received authorization to be connected to an ECMO machine and once again flown to Stanford Medical Center. The prayers of thousands carried him through numerous surgeries, and he inspired us all with his will to live and determination to once again beat the odds and walk again, which he did.



Will was preceded in death by his grandparents Thad McDugald, Betty McDugald, William A. Hannold, Sr., and Maude Ellen Hannold, his aunt Barbara Rogokos, his cousin Billy G. Rogokos, and his brother-in-law Johnny Blaine Hoffman Jr.



He is survived by his parents, Bill and Mary Hannold, his father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Dianne Hoffman, his wife Shannon, daughter Makalyn, son Nolyn, sister Crystal (Matt) DeMeritt, sister in-law Stacey (Joe) Allen, nephews Tyler, Jonathon, Aedan and Colin, nieces Jessa, Kylie and Zoe, 14 aunts and uncles, and 12 cousins.



Will had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile. His quick wit and vast knowledge base kept everyone on their toes. To say that he will be missed would be an egregious understatement.



A public Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Point Church 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, CA 95993 on Saturday, March 16th at 11am. A reception will follow. Feel free to wear blue or Star Wars to honor two of William's identifiable, lifelong passions.

