

William Allan Dale, age 78, passed away on May 11, 2019, in Yuba City, CA, with family by his side. He was born June 21, 1940, in Palo Alto, CA, to James J. Dale, Jr. and Francie Dale.



William (Billy) was a graduate of Mountain View High School and earned a two year degree in Agriculture from UC Davis in 1960. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity.



His love of the land was evident with his lifelong devotion to farming. He carried on the tradition of farming from his father, and his grandfather before. At a young age he helped the family with their apricot and cherry orchards in Mountain View. When the family moved to Nicolaus they grew pears and walnuts. His sons and grandson now carry on the tradition tending to the walnut orchards.



He served on the Board of Directors of the Garden Highway Mutual Water Company from 1972 -2014 and served as Vice President from 2003-2014.



He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Dale; son, Ron (Janell) Dale of Roseville; son, Larry (April) Dale of Nicolaus; brother, Ronald (Kathy) Dale of Nicolaus. His grandchildren will miss their "Grampy": Kaytlyn Dale of Nicolaus; Kelsey (Brian) McGoldrick of Yuba City; Courtney (Chris) Brazil of Roseville; Chandler Dale and Fiance Mikayla Leiber of Yuba City.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Nicolaus Cemetery on Marcum Road with a Celebration of Life following at the St. Boniface Parish Hall also on Marcum Road in Nicolaus.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for you to make a donation to in Billy's name.

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from May 16 to May 18, 2019