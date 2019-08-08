|
|
William "Billy" Aurthur Bradshaw of Yuba City, CA, passed away August 2, 2019, peacefully at home. Born October 16, 1962, in Alameda, CA, he worked at Highway Patrol in San Leandro, CA. A resident of Yuba City for 18 1/2 years, he was a gardener, an accomplished artist, loved music and was program client for Easter Seals for 17 years, and was with Sunshine Gardens in Marysville, CA for 2 years.
He is survived by sister, Dana Short of Yuba City, CA, Richard Short, Patricia Short, Kaydance Short and Tommy Lee Condrey; sister, Amy Bradshaw Del Ray Beach, FL; James and Penny Nelson; Rickey and Lilian Nelson, Malia Nelson, Anthony and Chelsea, Marlee Rae, Lani Nelson; Terri and Richard Lalor, Kimberly and Robert McGuigan, Addie McGuigan, Jeremiah McGuigan, Laurel McGuigan; Nicole and Robert Allen, Justin Allen; Maxwell and Jackie Lalor, Jeffrey Lalor; Carolyn and Isaac De La Cruz, Stephanie Bravo, Nathan Bravo,Nate Jr. and Dean Bravo; Paul Bravo Jr.; Pam Wellington; Gloria and Mike Allen of El Sobrante, Justin Allen, Cassidy Allen; and a plethora of extended friends and family too many to name. We are truly blessed.
A viewing will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 3-7 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Augutst10, 2019, at 11:00 am at Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors, 629 D St., (corner of 7th St.) Marysville, CA 95901.
