

A gentle loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather went home November 11, 2020, to be with his Savior and his beautiful bride of 65 1/2 years.



William Cletus Poss was born January 15, 1927, to James Lee and Mary Ann (Burleson) Poss in Rogersville, Lauderdale County, Alabama, at the old homestead. He was the 7th child of 8 and is survived by his brother, Melburn (Arlene) Poss of Yuba City.



Bill, or "WC" as he was called when he was young, was raised in Rogersville, Alabama, Post, Texas, Purcell, Oklahoma, and St. Louis, Missouri, before coming to Olivehurst, California.



Bill (WC) joined the Army Air Corp in 1944, and was planning to be a paratrooper. He was injured during training and was transferred to infantry. He served in the occupational forces in Yokahama Japan in 1946.



Bill returned to Olivehurst after his enlistment where he courted and married the love of his life, Mary Helen Hight, on December 17, 1949. Bill worked at McClellan in civil service but the office life was not for him. He left and worked for several lumber and moulding companies before settling at Sunset Moulding in Live Oak California where he worked for 38 years.



Bill and Mary had four children. Ronald K Poss (Patti) who passed in 2007, David (Kathy) Poss of Olivehurst, California, Shelley (Mike) Knox, of Gilbert, South Carolina and Vicki (Richard) Worthley of Live Oak, California.



Bill is survived by nine grandchildren, Robin Allison of Yuba City, Amy (Craig) Funderburk of Lexington, South Carolina, Kyia Lewis of Yuba City, Beth (Jamie) Bowers of Gilbert, South Carolina, Amanda (Mike) Wren of Plumas Lake, California, Andrea (Steven) Vasquez of Yuba City, California, David (April) Knox of Fort Benning, Georgia, Katie Worthley of Olivehurst, California, and Courtney Worthley of Live Oak, California.



He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Great-grandchildren Kyle (Beth) Poss of Marysville, Kaitlyn (Robert) Hines of Okinawa, Zoe Baumback of Yuba City, Zakkary Allison of Okinawa, Vanessa Wren of San Francisco, Michael Wren of Plumas Lake, Cory Lewis of Williams, California, Nicole and Regan Funderburk of Lexington, South Carolina, Lauren and Lucas Bowers of Gilbert, South Carolina, and Jackson, William and Andrew Knox of Fort Benning, Georgia; great-great-grandchildren, Mila Poss of Marysville, and Ryker Hines of Okinawa.



Bill and Mary were dedicated Christians and served faithfully at Bible Baptist Church, where they were founding members, for as long as they were able. They loved the Lord and were ready to go home when the time came.



Bill and Mary were dedicated to their family and displayed true love throughout their union. The example they set for their children in marriage and dedication will always be remembered.

