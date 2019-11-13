|
It is with great sadness for the family of William "Billy" Combs, Jr. to announce his passing on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 49.
Billy will be greatly missed by his sister Catherine, brothers Dustin and Brent Combs, children Tyler, Patricia, Joshua, Alfred and Sonny Combs. He will also be remembered and missed by numerous family members, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be held at Woodland Funeral Chapel located at 305 Cottonwood Street on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 am, burial will follow at Capay Cemetery in Esparto.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019