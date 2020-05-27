William "Bill" Curtis
1918 - 2020
William "Bill" Curtis, of Yuba City, passed away May 21, 2020. Bill was 102 years old. He was born in South Dakota on February 13, 1918. Bill was the last living sibling of 14 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Fran Beutler of Yuba City, CA; daughter-in-law, Doris Curtis of Marysville, CA; 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. ~Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret of 65 years; son, Robert Curtis; his parents; and many relatives.

Bill served in the Army and was stationed in Iceland, France, Belgium and Germany during World War II. Afterward he went to work for Pacific Bell (AT&T) where he retired from. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Linda Fire Department for over 25 years.

Bill truly loved life, he was a true friend to all. His smile was contagious. Bill loved his family, his John Deere riding lawn mower and gardening. Bill was still mowing his lawn at 102 years old, he'll be truly missed by his family and friends.

Graveside services will be private due to Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to a charity of your choice in Bill's name.
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
