It is with great sadness we announce the passing of William A. Dippel, Jr. on September 20, 2020, after reaching the age of 87. After months of failing heath, he died peacefully with in his home in the Masonic Lodge in Union City, CA, with his beloved wife Barbara by his side.Bill was born April 27, 1933, at Fremont Hospital, Yuba City, CA, to Evelyn and Bill Dippel an only child. The birth and the death a great man, how ever is not nearly as relevant as all the day's and night's he lived to the fullest between those two dates.He married the love of his life on August 19, 1951, Barbara A. Hardy, in the Presbyterian Church, Marysville, CA.He joined the family business in 1952, White and Dippel, later Dippel Business Systems. He also spent 10 years on Guam, selling life insurance, and was a active member of the Navy and Air Force Association.Bill was an active member in JayCees, 20/30 Club Marysville Chamber, Masonic Lodge, Marysville Elks Club, and the Presbyterian Church. He also arranged all his high school class reunions up to this year. Mom could write a book of his life of helping others, behind the scene has always been his way. Chosen one of the "Outstanding Young Men in America" 1965.Bill retired in 1999, to a life on the road and visiting all the states. He spent 13 years on the road, 320,000 miles, accident free. He loved being with his loved one on the road to adventure. Golf was very much part of his life on the road. He won LowNet in 1965 at Plumas Lake Country Club, he loved to play. He also enjoyed cards and so many other games. We spent many hour's playing Fast track.He was a patriarch of his family, and a good friend of all, a man who would help anyone! Bill was a strong and good man. He will be missed by many!Bill is preceded in death by Evelyn and Bill Dippel; and adopted son, Steven Dippel.William Albert Dippel, Jr., is survived by loving wife, Barbara A. Dippel; 4 children, Debbie Garnett, Kenneth Dippel, Tim Dippel, and Bill Dippel; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.There will be no services held.