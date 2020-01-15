Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Yuba City., CA
William E. "Bill" Brown Jr.

William E. "Bill" Brown Jr. Obituary

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Bill Brown, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of 80.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his children, April Buck and William Paul Brown; his sisters, Audrey Howard, Linuel Brown, and Kennetha Moore; his six grandchildren, Todd (Virginia), Natasha (Brandyn), Hanna, Cody, Nathanial, Marcus and great-grandchildren, Monyque and Sophia. He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Bill has joined his wife, parents and brother in eternal life with God.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the First United Methodist Church in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020
