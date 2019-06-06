Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
William Edward "Smoky" Davis


William Edward "Smoky" Davis, age 85, of Wheatland, passed away on June 1, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1934, in Rawlins, Wyoming to William George and Edith Irene (Rhoe) Davis.

Mr. Davis served in the United States Army, and then retired from the United States Air Force after over 20 years of service. He also worked as a Warning Controller for the state for another 18 years.

Smokey was a Past Commander of the American Legion Post 789 in Wheatland.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Sue Davis; daughters: Marty Irene (Ken) Baker, Anna (Kevin) Williams, Glenda (Andy) Notman, Tabitha Thompson, and Leah Thompson; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel with a reception to follow at Linda Post 807.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 6, 2019
