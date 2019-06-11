Home

Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
On June 1, 2019, Billy (William) Edward Thomas, Jr., entered into rest. Born February 24, 1977, in Martinez, CA, and lived in the Yuba-Sutter area since he attended, and graduated, Marysville High School.

He is survived by his wife Sonja Thomas; and four children: John Preisner, 24 of Dobbins, Shannon Preisner, 21, Eric Thomas, 16 and Bryce Thomas, 14 of Marysville. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Thelma Thomas whom he loved dearly.

Services will be held at Lakeview Colonial Chapel 830 D St., Marysville, CA on June 14, 2019, at 1pm with a BBQ at Lake Francis in Dobbins to follow. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 11 to June 12, 2019
