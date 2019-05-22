

September 11, 1935 - May 19, 2019



A celebration honoring the life of Bill Sparkman, 83, of Marysville, will be held Saturday, May 25th, 2019, at 11:00am at St Joseph's Church in Marysville, California. Graveside services to follow at Sierra View Cemetery. After services there will be a reception in the gymnasium next to the church. Viewing begins Friday, May 24th, 2019, 2pm at Lipp and Sullivan. Rosary at 7pm.



He passed from this life Sunday evening surrounded by his children and close family. He always had loved ones with him in his room, even spilling out to the hallway.



He is survived by his children: Bill Sparkman (Yo), Pam Downing (Dennis), Richard Sparkman (Kerri), and Becky Sparkman; stepchildren: Rod Smith (Marianne), Kelly Chapple (Bob), Kim Sannar (Michael), and Karen Argyrakis (Straty); as well as 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



He was a devoted husband of 42 years to his beloved wife, Dona Sparkman, who passed away in 2010. He is also preceded in death by his brother Wayne, and his sisters Rena Mae, Annabelle, and Pat.



Bill was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 11, 1935. At the age of 9 his family moved to Vallejo where his mother worked as a Riveter to support the WWII effort before establishing roots in Marysville. His love of sports led him to play basketball at Yuba City High School, even though it meant walking 5 miles home each day after practice.



His colorful work history included Campbell's Soup Factory and work as a Bowling Alley Mechanic before devoting more than 35 years of outstanding service to Caltrans. Bill was a very active life member of the Knights of Columbus - he was past Chapter President for the Northern California Knights of Columbus, as well as a 3rd and 4th degree Knight, and a Ceremonial team and a Color Core member. His affiliation with St. Joseph's Church brought him great comfort in his final days.



He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his uncanny knowledge of trivia, and his tireless devotion to the Kings and 49ers. He will be missed.



Bill, you will always be in our hearts. We take comfort knowing that you felt our love around you, and knowing that Dona was there to take you by the hand and go dancing in heaven. Published in Appeal Democrat from May 22 to May 24, 2019