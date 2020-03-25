|
|
William Frederick Comarsh, 72, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born January 6, 1948, in Marysville, CA.
"Bill" graduated from Marysville High School in 1966, was drafted and served for 2 years in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam conflict. He married Brenda Conley on September 13th, 1969. They had one child, Robert, and celebrated 50 years together last September.
He worked 10 years Fuqua Homes in Olivehurst and 31 years at Fremont Rideout Health Group (retired).
In 1981, Bill was rescued, redeemed, and reconciled to God, and followed Jesus the rest of his days. He served the Lord, at Olivehurst First Baptist Church, Feather River Baptist Church, and the last 12 years, at River Valley Church in Yuba City.
His greatest joys were spending time with His Lord, family and friends, serving his church family as a deacon, elder, and Sunday School and Bible Study teacher at various times. He was a hunter, bass fisherman, and "jack-of-all-trades". He was a kind, gentle, quiet and faithful man who reflected the love Christ had shown to him.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020