William "Bill" Gerald Byer, of Camino, CA, passed away at the age of 89, on July 21, 2020.Bill was born June 7, 1931, in Sutter County, CA. He attended Franklin Elementary and Sutter Union High School where he was Student Body President, football quarterback and in 4H and FFA clubs.In 1950, Bill joined the US Air Force and served at Woodbridge England Royal AFB as a Jet Engine Mechanic until 1954. Upon his return from USAF, he married Barbara Becker of Sutter and spent their remaining years in Camino.Bill retired in 1990, after 27 years as a CalTrans Maintenance Operator. He was a longtime member of the Loyal Order Moose Lodge #1979 in Camino, a fisherman and an avid 49er and Giants fan.Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Byer; daughters, Suz Ann and Jo Ann; parents, Walter E. Byer and Elsie Byer/Putman; brothers, Alban (Bro) Byer, and Larry Byer; and sisters, Waltha (Sis) Meischke and Elsie Rice/Mitchell.Bill is survived by his son, Jerry Byer, daughter-in-law, Paula; daughter, Sheri Ann Wright, and grandson, Deron William Byer of Cameron Park; siblings, Harold (Babe) Byer, Bernice (Bunny) Parcher and Cathy O'Shea; along with many nieces and nephews.Sutter Cemetery Graveside services will be held at a later date.Share online condolences at