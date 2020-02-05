Home

William John "Bill" Forguson

William John "Bill" Forguson Obituary

Long time Live Oak resident William "Bill" John Forguson, passed away at home on February 2, 2020, leaving behind his wife of 50 years, Donna Miller Forguson; sister, Kristie Forguson Godwin; brother, John (Kate) Forguson; niece, Jenni (Josh) Forrer; and nephew, Brian Forguson.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Henry Forguson; mother Mildred Arline Albright; and brother, Kenneth Forguson.

He was probably best known for his love of fishing, something he preferred above all else. Most importantly, he was a loving husband and brother, and a generous friend. His 74 years of life was too short to those who knew and loved him.

His wish for no service or memorial will be honored. If you wish, in remembrance you may make donations to the ASPCA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
