

William L. Hayes, Jr., 71, passed away on June 20, 2019, at his home in Live Oak. Born on May 12, 1948, to William L. Hayes and Lois H. Hayes. Bill was a resident in Sutter County and attended Live Oak High School. He then graduated from Bella Vista High in Fair Oaks in 1966.



He proudly served 30 years with the US Navy (1966-1996) where he was a Fire Fighter. During his tour of duty Bill sailed on numerous ships to ports around the world. The USS Klondike was his favorite. After retiring from the US Navy, Bill resided in Live Oak.



William is preceded in death by both his parents; grandparents, Sam and Dovie Hicks of Live Oak; and his aunt, Wada King of Live Oak.



He is survived by his brother, David Hayes of Sacramento, step-brother, Michael Thomas of Doyle; nephew, Aaron Hayes of Hawaii; cousin, Linda Lang of Yuba City; and cousins, Jason Banks and Maggie Shytle of Live Oak.



A graveside service is being held at the Veterans Area of Live Oak Cemetery in Live Oak, California, Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Published in Appeal Democrat on July 2, 2019