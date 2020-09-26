1/1
William Moore
5/15/49 - 9/15/2020

After a long illness, William passed away peacefully at home in Lincoln, CA, on September 15, 2020.

Born in Longview, WA, on May 15, 1948, William graduated from East Nicolaus High School and California State University, Sacramento, in business administration. His career was in banking, property management, and sales.

He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Gayle; his daughter, Cindy Gustavel (Shawn) of Tampa, FL; his son, Art Moore (Loren) of Washington, DC; and his sister Rose Marie Moore of East Nicolaus.

At his request, there will be no services.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 26, 2020.
