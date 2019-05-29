

William "Bill" Patrick Wallace passed away peacefully at his home in Arbuckle at the age of 96, surrounded by family, on May 25, 2019.



Bill was born on July 14, 1922, to William S. Wallace and Pauline Anthony Wallace. He was raised on the family farm in Arbuckle along with his older sister, Barbara, and younger brother, Robert "Bob". He attended Colusa Catholic School for four years, then Arbuckle Elementary School, before going to Pierce High School. Bill went to Yuba Junior College for two years and then transferred to UC Berkeley.



He was then called into the Army for 3 1/2 years, continuing his education to prepare at University of Oregon and Santa Clara University. He was activated to duty during World War II, the last year in the Pacific Theater, as Officer in charge of Communication, Equipment and Maintenance for Headquarters AFWESPAC.



After the war, Bill and his brother Bob started farming together, growing rice, wheat, sugar beets, beans, tomatoes, and various other crops. He supported the farming industry and his fellow farmers as a director on Reclamation 479 for 40 years, many years on the Sugar Beet Advisory Board where he chaired the Beet Free Area Committee, and 17 years on the State Dry Bean Advisory Board where he chaired the Light Red Bean Council.



While farming, Bill would find time to enjoy all life had to offer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow and water skiing, and going to many social events with his friends. It was at one of these events that he met the love of his life, Margaret "Marge" Wallace. They were married in 1967 and had five children: Mary, Patty, Bill, Kathleen, and Steven.



Bill has been a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, was a past Grand Knight of Colusa Knights of Columbus and a 4th Degree Knight. One of his favorite activities was being a pilot. He loved to fly and flew his plane all around California and several times across the United States.



Bill was an adored spouse, brother, father, godfather, grandfather and friend. He will be remembered for his hard farming work ethic, his passion for living life to the fullest through travel, sports, and social events, and his dedication to his family.



Bill is survived by his sons: Bill and Steven; daughters: Patty and Kathleen (Bean); son-in-law, Wally Bean; grandchildren: Sam and Kylie Bean; and his brother, Bob. Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary; wife, Marge; sister, Barbara; and his parents.



The family have asked that those who wish to honor his memory do so by donating to Our Lady of Lourdes School in Colusa.



A visitation will be held at McNary-Moore Funeral Services, 107 5th Street, in Colusa on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5-7pm with a Rosary at 6:30pm. Services will be Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 345 Oak Street, in Colusa, with a Celebration of Life to follow.

