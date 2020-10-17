1/
William R. "Bud Buddy" Samuel
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

11/12/1957 - 9/7/2020

With extreme sadness, pain and excruciating emotion we are announcing the passing of Buddy.

He is survived by his wife Brenda; and children, Belinda, Jeremy and David and their spouses. Buddy is also survived by his brother and sisters, Carol Carmichael, Otto Samuel Jr., Rhonda McGehee, Diane Green, and Yvette Knudsen, along with their spouses. Buddy's amazing family includes several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Otto Samuel Sr.; and brother, Kenneth Edward Samuel.

Buddy has affected so many people through his wit, sense of humor, uniqueness, unforgettable smile and his very distinct voice. Buddy was well known for his strong work ethics, determination, integrity, compassion and knowledge.

He formed long lasting friendships and built strong business relationships. He was very respected, genuine and honest, through and through. He loved waterskiing, snow skiing, fishing and being at the lake. The memories that were made will never be forgotten.

A day won't go by that you won't be missed, you are loved beyond words.

A "Celebration of Life" "Event" will be held for Buddy on November 14, 2020, at a family members private home. Please call 530-741-3248 for details.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved