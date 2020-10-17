11/12/1957 - 9/7/2020With extreme sadness, pain and excruciating emotion we are announcing the passing of Buddy.He is survived by his wife Brenda; and children, Belinda, Jeremy and David and their spouses. Buddy is also survived by his brother and sisters, Carol Carmichael, Otto Samuel Jr., Rhonda McGehee, Diane Green, and Yvette Knudsen, along with their spouses. Buddy's amazing family includes several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.He is preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Otto Samuel Sr.; and brother, Kenneth Edward Samuel.Buddy has affected so many people through his wit, sense of humor, uniqueness, unforgettable smile and his very distinct voice. Buddy was well known for his strong work ethics, determination, integrity, compassion and knowledge.He formed long lasting friendships and built strong business relationships. He was very respected, genuine and honest, through and through. He loved waterskiing, snow skiing, fishing and being at the lake. The memories that were made will never be forgotten.A day won't go by that you won't be missed, you are loved beyond words.A "Celebration of Life" "Event" will be held for Buddy on November 14, 2020, at a family members private home. Please call 530-741-3248 for details.Share online condolences at