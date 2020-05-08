

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, William (Bill) Rondgon Broce passed on March 16, 2020, after a brief but fierce battle with brain cancer.



Bill was born October 13, 1936, in Christiansburg, Virginia to William John Broce and Elizabeth Freda Chafin Broce, both since deceased. He never knew his father who died in 1936 before Bill was born. He was raised by his Mom and many loving aunts and uncles in Virginia.



Bill is survived by his loving wife, Sally Ann Frye Broce; and three sons, Clifford (Katy) Newell, Phillip (Irene) Newell, Patrick (Kathy) Newell, and along the way acquired another wonderful son, Kenneth (Debra) Howell. He leaves behind a passel of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all who fondly and lovingly remember him as "Grandpa Harley".



He is pre-deceased by sister, Jackie (and Andy) Miller; and leaves behind two other sisters, Darlene (Wade, deceased) Wilburn in Christiansburg, VA, and Carolyn (Karl) Munoz in Metairie, LA.



Bill, a thirty year veteran of the United States Air Force, was stationed at Travis AFB when he first met his beloved bride, Sally. After a year in Viet Nam, they were wed September 6, 1969. Sally and Bill celebrated 50 years of marriage this past September. In that time, he retired from the USAF, he and Sally built their own home, farmed the family farm, and spent countless hours and miles on their beloved Harley Davidson motorcycles. Grandpa Harley and Mustang Sally participated in many motorcycle rallies and made the pilgrimage to Sturgis, South Dakota three times with their bikes.



When Bill met Sally, she came with three rambunctious boys to whom he became father with no reservations. He helped create a healthy stable life for the entire family. He was a quiet man, slow to anger and deliberate in his actions. He always ensured opportunity; skiing, camping, boating and travel around the world. And, in retirement, he never missed a chance to golf with his cronies. He loved them and the game dearly.



He was always there, ramrod straight, a man of extraordinary integrity who, by example, made better people of us all. The world will miss you Grandpa Harley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store