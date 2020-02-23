|
|
Born August 19, 1942, at 77 years of age he left us on February 7 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his wife Imelda; daughters, Sheryl and Linda; granddaughters, Jessica and Dakota, 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joann, Janet and Freida.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clint; mother, Cassie; and uncle, Ralph.
He has lived in the Yuba City, Sierra foothills/mountains all of his life. He began working in logging with his grandfather, Ralph and his uncles, Bill and Ralph. His passion was automotive so he began working at Hobbie Chevrolet then Daoust Chevrolet. He then opened up his own business, Simmons Auto Service Center.
He retired from automotive and began building and remodeling homes with his son-in-law, Rod. After retiring from construction, he married Imelda in 2019, and enjoyed his time with her.
He also enjoyed watching basketball with Ralph, cutting wood, fishing, gold mining, snowmobiling and reading books of the LaPorte area like "Roar of the Monitors". One of his favorite sayings was, "I was born and raised in the bottom of Lake Oroville."
Bill's celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11 am, at Brownsville Community Center, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville, followed by a potluck.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LaPorte Fire Department, LaPorte, CA 95981.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020