Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
William Zeno "Bill" Womack

William Zeno "Bill" Womack Obituary

August 18, 1923 - March 1, 2019

William Zeno (Jack) Womack passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes at the age of 95. Born to William O. and Florence D. Womack in Stigler, Oklahoma, they moved to Turlock, CA in 1936 where he met, and married the love of his life.

They were married on January 13, 1948 in Turlock, CA where they resided until he moved his family to Yuba City, January of 1958 where he resided till the present.

William was a strong, caring, and hardworking man raising his children in a Christian loving home.

William worked in the construction business before going into sales, and retiring from Sutter Orchard Supply in the mid 80's.

William was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Esther M. Womack (2014) and son Kenith G. Womack (1996).

William leaves behind a son, Keith (Florence) Womack of Sutter, daughters Guenda Womack of Riverbank and Gale (Mel) Padgett of Turlock. Sisters Charlotte Chipponeri of Hilmar, Bernice Winter of Denair and sister-in-law Bonnie Womack of Turlock all of California. 12 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 8 great-grandsons, 13 great-granddaughters, 2 great-great grandsons and 2 great-great granddaughters. Numerous nephews, nieces, loving friends and neigbors.

Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. Followed by services at 11:00 a.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Friday, March 8, 2019.

William will be laid to rest beside his wife at Sutter Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
