1/1
Wilma J. Christy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On Thursday, July 9th, 2020, Wilma J. Christy, loving mother of two children, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away.

Wilma was born to James and Audrey Randall on All Saints' Day November 1, 1926. Native of Mountain Home, Arkansas she spent most of her life in Sutter County.

Long-time local farmer she also worked for 31 years at the Sutter County Sheriff's Department. Even though she retired, she still volunteered at the Sheriff's Department for many years.

Wilma touched the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She loved farming and you could always find her out tending to the garden or orchard. She also loved music, history, working word puzzles, trying to solve mysteries, and recollecting of wonderful events from years past.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (wife Lyndah); grandsons, Johnathan (wife Judy) and Timothy (wife Lora); great-grandchildren, Aishia, Amy, Spencer, Taylor and Benjamin.

Wilma is preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, John; son, Ted; brothers, James and Kenneth Randall; her sister, Tillie; and grandchild, Milissa.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 16th, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sutter cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family would like you to donate to your favorite charity in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved