On Thursday, July 9th, 2020, Wilma J. Christy, loving mother of two children, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away.
Wilma was born to James and Audrey Randall on All Saints' Day November 1, 1926. Native of Mountain Home, Arkansas she spent most of her life in Sutter County.
Long-time local farmer she also worked for 31 years at the Sutter County Sheriff's Department. Even though she retired, she still volunteered at the Sheriff's Department for many years.
Wilma touched the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She loved farming and you could always find her out tending to the garden or orchard. She also loved music, history, working word puzzles, trying to solve mysteries, and recollecting of wonderful events from years past.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth (wife Lyndah); grandsons, Johnathan (wife Judy) and Timothy (wife Lora); great-grandchildren, Aishia, Amy, Spencer, Taylor and Benjamin.
Wilma is preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, John; son, Ted; brothers, James and Kenneth Randall; her sister, Tillie; and grandchild, Milissa.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 16th, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sutter cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family would like you to donate to your favorite charity
in her name.