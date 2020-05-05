

Wilma June Shogren, 83, passed away at home with family by her side on April 29, 2020. She was born June 22, 1936, in Arkansas and spent the majority of her adult life as a resident of Yuba City.



June is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eugene Shogren; son, Robert Shogren (wife Lisa); daughters, Patricia and Janice Shogren (husband Karri Campbell); brothers, Larry (wife Capri), Harold (wife Toni), and Jim Dodson (wife Billie); sister, Lorene Brannan; 5 grandchildren, Shawna Fitzgerald, Tonya Schlieper, Brittanee Trantham, Brandon Shogren, and Cody Shogren; 2 great-grandchildren, Emery Fitzgerald and Nate Trantham.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ada Dodson; and daughter, Teresa Fitzgerald.



Known as "Nana," she was greatly adored by her grandchildren and was a beacon of strength for her family. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.



Graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, 11:00 am at Sutter Cemetery with arrangements under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store