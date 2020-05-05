Wilma June Shogren
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilma June Shogren, 83, passed away at home with family by her side on April 29, 2020. She was born June 22, 1936, in Arkansas and spent the majority of her adult life as a resident of Yuba City.

June is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eugene Shogren; son, Robert Shogren (wife Lisa); daughters, Patricia and Janice Shogren (husband Karri Campbell); brothers, Larry (wife Capri), Harold (wife Toni), and Jim Dodson (wife Billie); sister, Lorene Brannan; 5 grandchildren, Shawna Fitzgerald, Tonya Schlieper, Brittanee Trantham, Brandon Shogren, and Cody Shogren; 2 great-grandchildren, Emery Fitzgerald and Nate Trantham.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ada Dodson; and daughter, Teresa Fitzgerald.

Known as "Nana," she was greatly adored by her grandchildren and was a beacon of strength for her family. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, 11:00 am at Sutter Cemetery with arrangements under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved