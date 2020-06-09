Wilma Webb
Longtime Yuba City resident Wilma Webb passed away June 4, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Powhatan, Arkansas to Edwin and Nellie Baldridge, Wilma came to the area as a teen with relatives where she met and married the love of her life, Wayman Webb. They celebrated 62 years of marriage and enjoyed their retirement years with trips in their motorhome and vacationing with family and friends.

Wilma is survived by her daughter Cecilia Geniella; grandson Richard Geniella, Jr.; great-grandsons, Richie and Riley Geniella; sisters Hazel Matthews and Ruby (Ben) Ivy; brother and sisters-in-law Howard (Ruth) Webb, Ray (Mary) Webb, Betty Ash and Dolores Baldridge, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Waymon Webb, sister and brother-in-law Celbra and Tony Milligan, brother and sister-in-law Ray and Lillie Baldridge, brother Alfred Baldridge, brothers-in-law Earl Matthews, Fay Webb, Danny Ash and son-in-law Richard Geniella, Sr.

Graveside services will be at Sutter Cemetery on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
