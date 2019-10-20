|
April 19, 1932 - October 04, 2019
Wini Lees passed away peacefully at the young age of 87 on October 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years John, her son Mark, and her granddaughter Misty Wilson.
Wini was a longtime resident of Yuba City. Wini was born on April 19, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of William and Mildred Goble and sister to Geraldine Goble-Teutsch. She was a proud graduate of Cass Tech High School class of 1950. Wini met the love of her life, John and they were married August 4, 1951. Wini and John settled down in Glendora, California where they raised their family. Wini worked for the Employment Development Department where she retired after 23 years of service. John and Wini enjoyed many years of travel together. They moved to Yuba City in 1991 where she enjoyed time at the Senior Center, oil painting and photography. She also belonged to the book club, garden club and volunteered at the Veterans Memorial Gardens.
She will be remembered for her love of her family, her love of travel, the kindness she showed others, her strength and her laughter when all else failed. She will be greatly missed by "her girls" Dawn (Tom), Laura Wilson (Kenneth) and Karen Lees (Emily), eight grandsons and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Wini will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Glendora, Ca
"All is Well"
