Winifred "Wynne" Mary Tarr, 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, in her home in Olivehurst, surrounded by her family.
Wynne was born in Manchester, England in 1927. She was a Yuba Sutter resident for 56 years.
Wynne is preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Chubsey; her three brothers, John, Leo and Len Chubsey; her sister, Kathleen McManus; and her beloved husband of 65 years, Lewis Tarr.
Wynne is survived by her four children, Lynda Lara, Debra Tarr, Lewis Tarr, Jr. and David Tarr (Melvina); and six grandchildren, David Tarr II, Veronica Lara, Miles Tarr-Raines, Zoe Tarr-Raines, Katlyn Tarr and Aidan Tarr-Raines.
A funeral service in memory of Wynne will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville at 10 am, on Friday, July 12th, 2019. Burial will follow at Sierra View Memorial Park.
