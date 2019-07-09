Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Tarr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Mary "Wynne" Tarr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred Mary "Wynne" Tarr Obituary

Winifred "Wynne" Mary Tarr, 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, in her home in Olivehurst, surrounded by her family.

Wynne was born in Manchester, England in 1927. She was a Yuba Sutter resident for 56 years.

Wynne is preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Chubsey; her three brothers, John, Leo and Len Chubsey; her sister, Kathleen McManus; and her beloved husband of 65 years, Lewis Tarr.

Wynne is survived by her four children, Lynda Lara, Debra Tarr, Lewis Tarr, Jr. and David Tarr (Melvina); and six grandchildren, David Tarr II, Veronica Lara, Miles Tarr-Raines, Zoe Tarr-Raines, Katlyn Tarr and Aidan Tarr-Raines.

A funeral service in memory of Wynne will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville at 10 am, on Friday, July 12th, 2019. Burial will follow at Sierra View Memorial Park.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 9 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.