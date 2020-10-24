1/1
Winona Travis Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Winona Travis Miller was a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 85 years, She spent the last year plus of her life at a skilled nursing in Grass Valley, CA, where she passed on October 20, 2020.

Nonie was born on March 20, 1917, in Ericson, Nebraska. She moved to California shortly after being married. She retired in 1981 from the Yuba County Superior Courts after approximately 20 years of service.

Nonie is survived by 3 daughters, Donna Rae Corbella of Yuba City, Marcia Jean Baker of Browns Valley, and Caro Gay Barber of Grass Valley; 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren with another due any day.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Charlie) Miller; and grandchildren, David Corbella, and Evelyn (Cissy) Corbella.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Marysville since 1952. Also in younger years a member of the church Women's Auxiliary and Veterans Foreign Wars (VFW).

Services arranged by Lakeside Colonial Chapel, Marysville, with Graveside service only at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst, Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1pm. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sierra View Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved