

Winona Travis Miller was a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 85 years, She spent the last year plus of her life at a skilled nursing in Grass Valley, CA, where she passed on October 20, 2020.



Nonie was born on March 20, 1917, in Ericson, Nebraska. She moved to California shortly after being married. She retired in 1981 from the Yuba County Superior Courts after approximately 20 years of service.



Nonie is survived by 3 daughters, Donna Rae Corbella of Yuba City, Marcia Jean Baker of Browns Valley, and Caro Gay Barber of Grass Valley; 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren with another due any day.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Charlie) Miller; and grandchildren, David Corbella, and Evelyn (Cissy) Corbella.



She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Marysville since 1952. Also in younger years a member of the church Women's Auxiliary and Veterans Foreign Wars (VFW).



Services arranged by Lakeside Colonial Chapel, Marysville, with Graveside service only at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst, Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1pm. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

