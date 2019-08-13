|
|
Yong Cha (Sandy) Charlton, age 75, of Yuba City, passed away August 7, 2019. Born April 29, 1944 in Chuchon-ni, South Korea, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 49 years and retired from Harters Packing.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Charlton of Yuba City; son Tim Charlton (Theresa) of Citrus Heights; daughter Sonia Ramirez (Mike) of Yuba City; grandson Rico Ramirez of Yuba City; granddaughter Romi Ramirez of Yuba City and grandson Jasper Charlton of Citrus Heights.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Viewing will be August 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be August 16, 2019 at 11 am at Sutter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019