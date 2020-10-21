1/1
Zachary Levi Furr
1994 - 2020
Zachary Levi Furr, age 26, passed away on October 16th, 2020, in Palo Alto, CA, after a courageous fight against cancer.

Zach was born April 18th, 1994, and was a lifelong resident of Sutter, CA. He graduated from Sutter Union High School in 2012.

Zach worked in the construction field for 7 years and worked for local companies QCI and Big S Asphalt. Zach loved his work and his coworkers and made an impression for being one of the most loyal and hard working people. He picked up things quickly and always had a great attitude.

Zach loved his family more than anything, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were a close second. He was so incredibly brave in his fight against cancer; he never complained and always had a smile on his face. Zach never let it dull his shine.

Zach attended Grace Life Church of Lincoln California where he continually had faith in his walk with God.

Zach is survived by his parents, Richard and Rhonda Furr; brother, Trey Wiles; sisters, Lyndsey Quinn (Morgan), and Whitney Gonzalez (Ricky); uncle, John Wiles; nephews, Jack, Channing and William; and his best dog, Tobie. Zach also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held for Zach at Sutter Cemetery on Friday, October 23rd, 2020, at 10:30am. A celebration of life will occur immediately following the service at the residence of Richard and Rhonda Furr. All are welcome.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, (530) 673-9542.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
residence of Richard and Rhonda Furr
OCT
23
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
October 20, 2020
Zach I will really miss you, I always enjoyed Zach's company he was a most endearing young man. May God grant eternal rest to his soul, prayers for all his family RIP little MO
Mikey
Friend
