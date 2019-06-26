

January 26, 1927 - June 23, 2019



Zenadia was born in Carnegie, Oklahoma, to Flora Agnes Daniel and Raymond Cecil McCray.



The family moved to Tulare, California, in her youth eventually settling in Yuba City. She attended Yuba City High School where she graduated in 1945.



That same year she married her high school sweet heart Harold Wesley Haddock. She enjoyed sports and played softball with a few local city teams. She was very active with Harold in helping to build Sutter Buttes Little League.



"Zee" as she was called worked at the Del Monte Cannery seasonally in the office for several summers. Zee helped manage the Y Shop in Yuba City for a few years. She also enjoyed working at the Iron Gate.



She was an accomplished cook. Even today when people reminisce about her, one of the first things they say was how good a cook she was. She was a talented lady. She spread her wings and took organ lessons after the kids left home and started painting in her 40's. She sold a number of pieces and participated in a few local shows. She loved to quilt, sew, knit and crochet. She made each of her grandchildren a quilt.



Zee and Harold loved to travel. Buying an RV they toured the U.S. a number of times including driving to Alaska. They enjoyed loading up the grandkids and taking short day trips.



Zenadia "Zee" is preceded in death by her husband Harold; parents; and 2 brothers: Raymond Laverne McCray and Duane Rink; and grandson, Brian Haddock Jr.



She is survived by her daughter, Denise Haines of Yuba City; son, Brian Haddock of The Colony, TX; 7 grandchildren: Michael Haines of Sutter, Tracy Haines of Fair Oaks, Ryan Haddock of Syracuse, UT, Adam Haddock Little Elm, TX, Jordan Haddock Chandler, AZ, Brianne Haddock The Colony, TX, Whitney Haddock The Colony, TX; 12 great-grandchildren: Raina Haines San Antonio, TX, Christopher Haines Yuba City, Eric Haines Fair Oaks, Hailey Haddock, Addyson Haddock, Ryder Haddock, Zoie Haddock, Lyla Haddock, Lila Haddock, Liam Countryman, Charlotte Countryman, Dallan Countryman and Jonah Haddock; 3 great-great-grandchildren: Paige Haines, Cole Haines and Leighla Haines.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her life on Friday, June 28th, 2019, from 1-3 pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 520 Clark Ave. Yuba City.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary