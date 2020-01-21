|
Zoila Luz Petzinger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, passed on December 15th, 2019, surrounded by family.
Zoila Luz Rivas was born in Peru on March 4, 1929, and finished her medical studies in San Marcos University in Lima, Peru. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1958, to complete her medical residency at Northwestern University, Chicago, where she met her husband Dr. Alexander F. Petzinger. Settling in Yuba City, California, she began a family and career as a family physician with experience in anesthesia and psychiatry.
It was as a wife and mother of four children that Zoila found great joy. We children traveled with our mom often to several countries. She enjoyed meeting people of other cultures, learning foreign languages, reading novels, and watching classic movies. She was a great conversationalist, loved to meet people, and study medicine even into her retired life. During her later years she also came to know Jesus Christ as her Savior and prayed constantly that her children would be solid followers of Christ.
Zoila is preceded in death by her husband, Alexander F. Petzinger. She is survived by her four children: Michelle (Michael) Stivers, Giselle (Michael) Jakowec, Karen (Edward) Kerwin, and Alexander Erik Petzinger.
The Petzinger Family would like to express their deep gratitude to all their family and friends for the kindnesses shown to them during this time of sorrow.
On Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., a Celebration of Life will be held at First Reformed Church Yuba City, 9882 Garden Highway, Yuba City, CA, 95991, followed by a reception held at the church."
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020