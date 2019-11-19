|
|
A. Arlene Erickson
Brandon - A. Arlene Erickson, 98, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. Arlene's family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be 11 AM on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Beaver Valley Lutheran Church, rural Valley Springs.
Grateful for having shared her life are two children, Michael (Chris) Erickson,Brandon, SD, and Lorene Hollenbeck, Valley Springs, SD; five grandchildren, Kelli Erickson, Kari (Jeff) Plumtree, Katie (Lowell) Anderson, Jennifer Flora and Nick (Kayla) Hollenbeck; seven great-grandchildren, Madeline, Molly and Caiden Plumtree, McKayla, Landon and Liam Anderson and Cora Hollenbeck; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Christina Peterson; husband, Kenneth L. Erickson; four brothers: Arvid, Clarence, Harold and Marvin Peterson; one sister, Eleanor Erickson; brother-in-law, Kermit Erickson; sister-in-law, Emma Peterson; and grandson-in-law, Roman Flora. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019