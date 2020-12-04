Aaron Francis Erickson



Still Well, Kansas - The ultimate pain: Watching my son's last hours and writing his obituary.



Aaron Francis Erickson of Still Well, Kansas, 48 years and 6 days old, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home after battling cancer since September 2016.



Aaron was born on Nov. 9, 1972, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Dennis and Peggy (O'Neil) Erickson. Aaron attended school at Longfellow, Patrick Henry and Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, graduating in 1991. He was very competitive in the classrooms, never satisfied with any grade unless it started with an "A." He carried that competitive spirit in all sports. He participated in tennis, baseball, soccer and basketball with titles in tennis, soccer and basketball (2nd place). Aaron continued his education at the University of Nebraska (Go Huskers) with a degree in finance, finishing in the top of his class. He continued his education, graduating from the University of Kansas, again at the top of his class (Go Jay-Hawks).



After graduating, he worked for Gateway in Sioux Falls, then Kansas City. Here he met his future wife, Kristin Ring. Aaron and Kristin were married May 30, 1998 in Lincoln, Nebraska. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Macy (19), Tyler (18) and Brayden (13).



Aaron is survived by his mother Peggy O'Neil of Pipestone, Minn.; his father and step-mother Dennis and Faith Erickson of Egan; his daughter Macy; his sons Tyler and Brayden; his ex-wife Kristin (Erickson) McMahon; his companion Bren Bustamente and her three children Charlie, Jackson and Jesse, and his beloved frisbee grabbing dog, Gypsy. He is also survived by his aunts Beverly, Janice and Rosemary, and Leah, his uncles Roger and Steven, special friends Kim Dillion-Olson, Joel and Jackylin Hunter, many cousins and friends throughout the years, and you know who you are.



Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents Ralph and Opal Erickson and Francis and Dorothy O'Neil; father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Carolyn Ring; his uncle and aunt Jim and Lonnie Hall, uncles Jerry Paulson, Richard Jensen, Dale Kringen and Ron Van Buren, cousins Jason Erickson and Todd Jensen and his many dogs and cats that he dearly loved.



A great man, son, father and friend. God bless your soul.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring.









