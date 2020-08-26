Aaron Joseph Diedrich
Sioux Falls - Aaron Joseph Diedrich, 44, passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD of natural causes. Aaron was born August 11, 1975 in Pierre, SD.
Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents: Marvin and Mary Solberg, Walter and Cleova Diedrich; uncles: Tom Diedrich and Ronnie Diedrich; aunt: Donna Diedrich; and nieces: Mary-Alice Pratt and Amelia Pratt.
Aaron is survived by his parents: Richard and Patti Diedrich; older brother: Thad (Georgianne Wornson) Diedrich; sisters: Tandy Pratt and Kimberly (Greg Renfrow) Diedrich; nephews: Adam Diedrich, Benjamin Pratt, and Gregory Renfrow Jr.; and nieces: Jocelyn Diedrich and Courtney Pratt. Aaron is also survived by special friends: Darla and Brad Blegen; along with numerous other friends and acquaintances that he interacted with every day.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 9:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass at 10:30 AM. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.