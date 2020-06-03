Aaron Paul Eiesland
If you knew our dad, you knew what a kind, gentle, and humble man he was. Never a cross word said about anyone and always willing to help anyone in need. Even when living with dementia at the end, his demeanor did not change, he was always cheerful and kind and we are so thankful for that. Dad taught us so much about how to live with grace, love and commitment. Thank you dad, for always being someone we could look up to, count on, and strive to be like. You set the bar high and lived a great life. Knowing he is in heaven with the love of his life gives us great comfort. They can now be together for eternity. We love you dad.
Aaron Paul Eiesland died June 1st, 2020 at Bethany Good Samaritan peacefully with family at his window. A family service will be on Friday June 5th at 11 am with Mark Bjorlo officiating, interment will be at Camp Ripley Veterans Cemetery.
Aaron was born to Adolph and Hazel (Helgeson) on January 11, 1934 at home in Lyon County, Iowa. He grew up in the Inwood/Canton SD area and graduated from high school in Canton, SD. He was united in marriage to Alice Van Ness on April 19th, 1952. He was proud to serve in the Navy on the U.S.S. Essex during the Korean Conflict. He was a lineman for IPS in Le Mars, IA for 20 years. He and Alice moved to Minnesota in 1976 to become co-owners of a resort on Sullivan Lake.
Aaron is survived by brother David (Jeannine), sons Scott (Doreen), Terry, Tim (Lori), Tom (Julie), and daughter-in-law Linda. Grandchildren Carrie Studer (Chris), Ben (Ryan), Aaron (Kylie), Tommy (AmySue), Nate, Missy Ostrowski (Mark), Sarah, Olivia, and Marie. He was blessed with 19 great grandchildren. Aaron was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, his brothers Fred and Rolfe, their son Fred, and daughter-in-law Nancy.
Please contact a family member if you would like to attend the service via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.