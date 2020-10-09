Acie Matthews
Sioux Falls - Acie W. Matthews died on October 3, 2020, at his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, of natural causes.
Acie was born January 24, 1925, on the family farm two miles west of Olivet, South Dakota, to John P. and Vida Matthews. He had one brother, Ray, and one sister, Val. After a time, the family moved into Olivet where Acie attended grade school. When Acie was nine years old, his father died unexpectedly leaving Vida and the three children. Vida moved her family to Menno, South Dakota, where Acie completed his primary and high school education.
In December of 1943, Acie joined the US Army Air Corps serving as a gunner on the top turret on the B-24 in the Pacific. After World War II, Acie was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to South Dakota where he enlisted in the Reserve Air Corps. He then moved to Vermillion where he received his undergraduate degree and then graduated from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1951 and began practicing law in Sioux Falls. In 1955 he received a commission in the United States Air Force Reserve as a 1st Lieutenant, retiring in 1974 as Lieutenant Colonel. Acie continued in his law practice for over 50 years, retiring in June of 2009, at the age of 85.
In 1967, Acie met the love his life, Patty Ann Conway, and they were soon married. To the union was born a son, James Acie Matthews. The family lived in southeast Sioux Falls for over 50 years. Patty and Acie were active in the Church of the Good Shepherd in Sioux Falls. Through the years they enjoyed their time traveling, particularly their Amtrak adventures throughout the country and later on bus trips nearer to home. Acie was an avid bowler having sponsored a mixed league at the Sport Bowl; Acie's Flyers. Acie enjoyed flying his Beech Bonanza for over 30 years. Acie owned two Beechcraft Bonanzas over the years. Patty and Acie were devoted to their son and his family, along with their extended family that they would spend time and many holidays with.
Acie is survived by his son, Jim and his wife Sara of Sharpsburg, Georgia, and his granddaughter Sarah Ann Matthews of Sharpsburg. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews along with many friends that were forever loyal to "the old soldier."
Acie was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents; his sister, Val and her husband Jim; and his brother Ray and his wife Shirley; along with his sisters-and brothers-in- law.
Services will be held 11:00 Saturday October 24, 2020, at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2707 W. 33rd Street, in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends at the church one-hour prior to the service.*Masks are required to be worn.