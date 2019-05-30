Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Ada Fravel
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Ada Ann Fravel, 82, passed away Memorial Day, May 27th, 2019 at home with Comfort Keeper Friends & Son who loved her very much.

Ada was born Sept. 4th, 1936 in Wahalla, ND to Parents Hanna and Alvin Epton.

Ada Graduated High School in Oak Creek, WI.

earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of South Dakota in 1957, Ada earned her Master of Education Degree in from South Dakota State University in 1975.

Ada Married James (Jim) Fravel Jr. on Nov 28, 1957. They had one surviving son Dana.

Ada has three surviving siblings Al, Bari, and Ann.

Ada was a Minnehaha County Home Economist working out of a South Dakota University Co-op in the Extension Service until 1996 when she Retired.

Ada was a Vice President of the National Home Economics Association. President of the South Dakota Home Economics Association. She won the National Distinguished Home Economics Award for Service and Distinguished Awards for 4-H Achievement.

Many will remember Ada did a morning radio show Extension Education with Rick Knobe.

Ada became a member of Calvary Episcopal Cathedral Church in 1976. Over the years she served as a Chairman for Christian Education, Vestry Member, Usher, E. C.W., and served on St Elizabeth's Guild.

Ada was a member of Daughters of the Nile.

Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Burial will be on Wednesday at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 30 to June 2, 2019
