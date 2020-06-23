Adam Assid
Hurst, TX - Adam Zine Assid, 84, of Hurst, Texas, passed peacefully, on June 17, 2020.
Per his request, Mr. Assid will be laid to rest near his childhood home of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A celebration of life service will be observed at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the George Boom Funeral Home, followed by burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and live stream link are available at www.georgeboom.com
Mr. Assid was a fifty-seven year resident of the DFW Metroplex. He was employed by Montgomery Ward for thirty-five years. He was also active in other business ventures and numerous civic organizations.
Adam's survivors include his wife, Margaret; his sister, Eve; his daughters, Shannon and Christy; his sons, David and Michael; five grandchildren; eight great children; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death, by his parents, Zine and Elsie; sisters, Kadisha, Mary, Minnie, and Laura; his brothers, Kamel, James, Abraham, and Alec; and his daughter, Debra.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association of Texas - txalz.org
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.