Adeline Baerwald
Sioux Falls - Adeline "Addie" Baerwald, Sioux Falls, SD, died May 21, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD. She was 92.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Bobbi Kramlich, Rapid City, SD, Karla Woodward (Ron) Sioux Falls, SD; one granddaughter; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandson; three step-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lea Tomb, Stockton, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers, Cal, and Albert; and a sister, Elsie.
Private family services will be held with interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 22 to May 23, 2020