Adeline Carlson
Sioux Falls - Adeline Carlson passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls. Adeline was 90.
Adeline June was born on June 14, 1929 to Otto and Emma (Nelson) Malzer in Parker, South Dakota. She graduated from Parker High School in 1947.
In 1951, Adeline was united in marriage to Roy G. Carlson in Parker, South Dakota. The couple resided in Sioux Falls and became loving parents to their two children, Steve and Rona. Adeline stayed home to raise her children. Later, she worked at Empire Lanes as a kitchen manager for 12 years. She also worked in the kitchen at Children's Home Society and truly enjoyed all the kids there. She retired at the age of 83.
Adeline loved her cats and bird watching. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles and western movies.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Rona (Tim) Dornbusch of Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law, Jan Carlson; 3 grandchildren, Brooke, Kelly and Shannon; 6 great-grandchildren; and brother, Gordon Malzer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Carlson; son, Steven Carlson; brother, Alden Malzer; and sisters, Dorothy Kraft and Evelyn Malzer.
Private graveside service will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020