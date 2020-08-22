1/1
Adeline "Campy" Hartnett
Adeline "Campy"

Hartnett

Sioux Falls - Adeline "Campy" Hartnett, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 101. She was born on June 16, 1919 to Dominic and Catherine Campagnoli in Clinton, IN. She went to the school of nursing and became an RN.

She was married to Pat Hartnett, and they were blessed with 3 children Karyn Cox (Duane) of Sioux Falls, SD, Carol Taylor (Steve) of Columbus, OH, and Tom Hartnett (Sheila) of Ashville, NC. She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Catherine, her daughter Carol, and son-in-law, Duane.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Feeding South Dakota or Christ the King Catholic Church.

www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
