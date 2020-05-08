Services
Hansen Funeral Home Inc
1120 E Main St
Vermillion, SD 57069
(605) 624-2829
Adeline Isaacson Obituary
Adeline Isaacson

Vermillion - Adeline Isaacson, 82, of Vermillion, SD passed away Friday, May 8 at the Sanford Vermillion Hospital as a result of heart failure.

Adeline Riehle was born May 11, 1937 to Clemence and Vina (Harkness) Riehle. She attended school in Burbank and Elk Point, SD, and married Martin Isaacson on September 7, 1957 in Vermillion. She had worked as an accountant for Home Federal Bank and First Federal Bank for 43 years. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, bingo, her flower beds, and her Lady Norbeck St. friends.

She is survived by her son Michael of Burbank, and her daughter Kristol (Kelly) O'Connor of Vermillion, her grandchildren; Melissa O'Connor of Vermillion, Danielle O'Connor of Harrisburg, SD, Alisha (Shane Ryan) O'Connor of Napa, CA and Madison O'Connor of Vermillion. Great Grandchildren; Devalyn Ulerich and Collins Ryan. Also surviving her is a brother in law Harold Charteir of Riverside, IA and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health conditions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. HansenFuneralHome.com. Memorials may be directed to the Vermillion Senior Citizens or Feeding South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 8 to May 9, 2020
